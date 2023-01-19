Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $3.29

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and traded as low as $2.66. Abeona Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.67, with a volume of 204,617 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ABEO. StockNews.com upgraded Abeona Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Activity

Abeona Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ABEO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by $0.30. On average, analysts forecast that Abeona Therapeutics Inc will post -3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abeona Therapeutics news, SVP Brendan M. O’malley acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,925.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 87,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,964.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 15,869 shares of company stock worth $58,295. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abeona Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,398,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 72,350 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 76,694 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

