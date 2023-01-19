abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

abrdn Stock Performance

SLFPY remained flat at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.44.

abrdn Company Profile

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

