abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY) Short Interest Down 39.0% in December

abrdn plc (OTCMKTS:SLFPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 39.0% from the December 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
abrdn Stock Performance
SLFPY remained flat at $10.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.01. abrdn has a 12 month low of $5.57 and a 12 month high of $13.44.
abrdn Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on abrdn (SLFPY)
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.