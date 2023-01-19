Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Makes New $14.45 Million Investment in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 353,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,447,000. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up about 1.8% of Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% during the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF alerts:

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.90. 3,158 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,600. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.74. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $40.42 and a 1-year high of $45.88.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.