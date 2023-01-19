Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. Sells 12,400 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.13. The stock had a trading volume of 88,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,207,618. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.81. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $22.19.

