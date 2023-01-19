Algorand (ALGO) Trading Up 2.4% Over Last 7 Days

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion and approximately $61.75 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00076842 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00057239 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000348 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00024250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00004959 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand (ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,462,693 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,264,535 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

