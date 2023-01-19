Algorand Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Algorand coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and approximately $83.13 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Algorand has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00076478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.86 or 0.00056796 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00009881 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023803 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004923 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000199 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,421,463,110 coins and its circulating supply is 7,199,264,950 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.