Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut shares of Alimera Sciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALIM opened at $2.90 on Monday. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.03 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences ( NASDAQ:ALIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $13.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alimera Sciences will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alimera Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

