AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT) Downgraded by StockNews.com

AMCON Distributing (NYSE:DIT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

AMCON Distributing Price Performance

NYSE:DIT traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $178.40. The company had a trading volume of 680 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $181.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.50. AMCON Distributing has a 52 week low of $141.44 and a 52 week high of $249.44.

Get AMCON Distributing alerts:

AMCON Distributing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

AMCON Distributing Co engages in the distribution of consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Distribution, Retail Health Food, and Other. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products and provides a full range of programs and services to customers that are focused on helping to manage business and increase profitability.

Receive News & Ratings for AMCON Distributing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMCON Distributing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.