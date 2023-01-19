Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Amedisys to $103.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.44.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED traded up $6.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. 1,169,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,178. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Amedisys has a 1 year low of $79.30 and a 1 year high of $179.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $579.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Amedisys in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

