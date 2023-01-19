America First Investment Advisors LLC Has $20.90 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

America First Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 323,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,641 shares during the quarter. W. R. Berkley makes up approximately 7.3% of America First Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. America First Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $20,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get W. R. Berkley alerts:

W. R. Berkley Stock Performance

Shares of WRB stock opened at $71.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.12. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $76.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.64.

W. R. Berkley Cuts Dividend

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.87.

W. R. Berkley Profile

(Get Rating)

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W. R. Berkley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. R. Berkley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.