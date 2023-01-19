American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Purchased by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,187,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,520 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $103,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group in the second quarter worth $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 262.3% in the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in American International Group by 139.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AIG. Citigroup started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.17.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $62.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.16. American International Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.05 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The company has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

