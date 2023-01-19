Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Sells $921,900.00 in Stock

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Rating) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $921,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,763,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

On Thursday, December 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $770,400.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 30,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total value of $823,800.00.

On Tuesday, November 8th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 60,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $1,320,000.00.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of Amkor Technology stock traded down $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $28.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 878,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,167,485. The company has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.67. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $31.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Amkor Technology Increases Dividend

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business’s revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Amkor Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 5th. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is presently 9.04%.

Institutional Trading of Amkor Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $868,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,334,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,751 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 40.3% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 117,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. 38.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Amkor Technology to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.