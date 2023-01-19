Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Financial Survey

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) and Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.9% of Amplitude shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.9% of Rapid7 shares are held by institutional investors. 45.4% of Amplitude shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Rapid7 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Amplitude has a beta of 1.17, suggesting that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rapid7 has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amplitude 0 4 5 0 2.56 Rapid7 0 11 8 0 2.42

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Amplitude and Rapid7, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Amplitude currently has a consensus target price of $17.88, indicating a potential upside of 41.42%. Rapid7 has a consensus target price of $62.53, indicating a potential upside of 89.71%. Given Rapid7’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rapid7 is more favorable than Amplitude.

Profitability

This table compares Amplitude and Rapid7’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amplitude -41.05% -25.09% -18.08% Rapid7 -24.22% N/A -10.15%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Amplitude and Rapid7’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amplitude $167.26 million 8.55 -$74.98 million ($0.82) -15.41 Rapid7 $535.40 million 3.65 -$146.33 million ($2.74) -12.03

Amplitude has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rapid7. Amplitude is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rapid7, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Rapid7 beats Amplitude on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc. provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions. The company also provides customer support services related to initial implementation setup, ongoing support, and application training. It delivers its application over the Internet as a subscription service using a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Sonalight, Inc. and changed its name to Amplitude, Inc. in December 2014. Amplitude, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Rapid7

(Get Rating)

Rapid7, Inc. provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals. The company's other products include DivvyCloud, a cloud security posture management solution; Nexpose, an on-premises version of company's vulnerability risk management solution; AppSpider, an on-premises version of company's application security testing solution; and Metasploit, a penetration testing software solution, as well as professional services. It offers its products through term or perpetual software licenses, cloud-based subscriptions, and managed services. The company serves customers in a range of industries, including technology, energy, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, media and entertainment, retail, education, real estate, transportation, government, and professional services industries through sales teams, and indirect channel partner relationships, as well as directly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

