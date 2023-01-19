Analysts Set Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA) PT at $28.50

Shares of Verona Pharma plc (NASDAQ:VRNA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.50.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Verona Pharma from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Verona Pharma from $17.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Verona Pharma from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Verona Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ:VRNA opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.72 and a beta of 0.14. Verona Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.41 and a 52-week high of $26.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verona Pharma ( NASDAQ:VRNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verona Pharma will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Verona Pharma news, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total value of $645,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Verona Pharma news, CEO David Zaccardelli sold 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total value of $1,272,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,775,800 shares in the company, valued at $37,684,696. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Claire Poll sold 240,000 shares of Verona Pharma stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.69, for a total transaction of $645,600.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 774,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,082,748.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,809,496 shares of company stock valued at $88,333,528. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verona Pharma

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verona Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $126,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Verona Pharma during the third quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Verona Pharma in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Verona Pharma Company Profile

Verona Pharma plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of respiratory diseases with unmet medical needs. The company's product candidate is ensifentrine, an inhaled and dual inhibitor of the phosphodiesterase (PDE) 3 and PDE4 enzymes that acts as both a bronchodilator and an anti-inflammatory agent in a single compound, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, and cystic fibrosis.

