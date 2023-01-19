Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Amedisys (AMED)

Amedisys (NASDAQ: AMED) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/18/2023 – Amedisys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/10/2023 – Amedisys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

1/5/2023 – Amedisys had its price target lowered by analysts at SVB Leerink LLC from $96.00 to $85.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

1/2/2023 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2022 – Amedisys was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/30/2022 – Amedisys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/22/2022 – Amedisys was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Amedisys Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMED traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $91.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,178. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.30 and a twelve month high of $179.91. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.09). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amedisys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMED. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 862.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 331.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 569 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

