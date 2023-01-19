Angeles Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 13,952 NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 13,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,099,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,247,074,000 after purchasing an additional 124,572 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.2% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 11,579,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,936,000 after buying an additional 675,372 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,309,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,644,000 after buying an additional 282,012 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,105,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $627,821,000 after buying an additional 569,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,093,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $549,448,000 after buying an additional 104,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total transaction of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 12,478 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $1,071,735.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,122,341.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.55. The stock had a trading volume of 121,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,539,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.20 and its 200 day moving average is $82.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.04 billion, a PE ratio of 43.20, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $91.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.20.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Read More

