Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,155 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 3,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after buying an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $220.98. The stock had a trading volume of 29,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364,044. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $203.64 and a 12 month high of $297.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $222.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

