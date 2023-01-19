Anglo American (LON:AAL) Cut to “Neutral” at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Anglo American (LON:AAL – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

AAL has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reissued a top pick rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,850 ($46.98) to GBX 4,000 ($48.81) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 3,165 ($38.62) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Anglo American from GBX 3,400 ($41.49) to GBX 3,500 ($42.71) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($36.61) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,383.57 ($41.29).

Get Anglo American alerts:

Anglo American Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of LON AAL opened at GBX 3,672.50 ($44.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.42, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,289.47 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,961.80. Anglo American has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,487.50 ($30.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,996.80 ($60.97). The company has a market cap of £49.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 788.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Anglo American

About Anglo American

In related news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,109 ($37.94) per share, with a total value of £15,824.81 ($19,310.32).

(Get Rating)

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

