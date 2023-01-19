Ankr (ANKR) Price Tops $0.0226 on Top Exchanges

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Ankr has traded 11.1% higher against the dollar. Ankr has a market cap of $218.41 million and $31.57 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ankr token can now be bought for about $0.0226 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010706 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00031493 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00039359 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004747 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00017926 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.68 or 0.00231477 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 40.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000467 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Ankr Profile

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. It launched on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,662,899,378 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ankr’s official message board is www.ankr.com/blog. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com.

Ankr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 9,662,899,377.791666 in circulation. The last known price of Ankr is 0.02219373 USD and is down -6.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 153 active market(s) with $85,324,596.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ankr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.