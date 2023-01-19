Anyswap Price Reaches $7.57 (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last week, Anyswap has traded up 40.4% against the dollar. One Anyswap token can now be bought for $7.57 or 0.00036362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Anyswap has a market cap of $64.93 million and $22,041.42 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Anyswap

Anyswap launched on July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,579,260 tokens. Anyswap’s official message board is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard.

Buying and Selling Anyswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 18,639,320.216 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 8.37587479 USD and is down -0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $21,677.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anyswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

