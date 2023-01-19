Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Up 1.0 %
APLT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.86.
Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics Company Profile
Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
