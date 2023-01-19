Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,900 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 322,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 354,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

APLT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,830. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.99. The stock has a market cap of $48.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.76. Applied Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $3.86.

Applied Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Applied Therapeutics will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $298,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 366.7% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 52,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 41,073 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 19,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Applied Therapeutics by 121.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 249,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 136,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the development of a pipeline of novel products. It is targeting treatments for central nervous system rare diseases and diabetic complications. The company was founded by Shoshana Shendelman on January 20, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

