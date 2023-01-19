Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Down 51.1% in December

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.94.

Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 524,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 16,785 shares during the period. 10.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

About Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.

