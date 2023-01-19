Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS) Short Interest Down 51.1% in December

Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a decline of 51.1% from the December 15th total of 196,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of Aridis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.26. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,351. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.20. Aridis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $2.94.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARDS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. Research analysts forecast that Aridis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.
Separately, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on Aridis Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.
Aridis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted immunotherapy using fully human monoclonal antibodies (mAb) to treat life-threatening infections. Its lead product candidate is AR-301, a fully human mAb of immunoglobulin 1 (IgG1) that is in Phase III pivotal trials for the treatment of lung infections resulting from S.
