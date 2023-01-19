Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

AJG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.00.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Price Performance

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $1.15 on Thursday, hitting $190.84. 20,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 627,990. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $40.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $201.51.

Insider Activity at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total value of $66,255.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock valued at $7,355,347 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 48.8% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.