ASD Price Hits $0.0640 on Major Exchanges (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. ASD has a market cap of $42.25 million and $1.74 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ASD has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. One ASD token can currently be bought for $0.0640 or 0.00000308 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010853 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031326 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00039218 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004855 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017965 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000633 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00230959 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.06839659 USD and is up 0.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,017,491.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

