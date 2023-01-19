ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €680.00 by Barclays

ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) has been assigned a €680.00 ($739.13) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASML. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on ASML from €550.00 ($597.83) to €650.00 ($706.52) in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($717.39) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($815.22) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($668.48) price objective on ASML in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on ASML in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

