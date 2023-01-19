Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in December

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Atico Mining Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.42.
Atico Mining Company Profile
