Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF) Short Interest Down 55.0% in December

Atico Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ATCMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,600 shares, a drop of 55.0% from the December 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Atico Mining Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATCMF remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.19. Atico Mining has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.42.

Get Atico Mining alerts:

Atico Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver deposits. Its principal project is the El Roble mine, which covers an area of 6,355 hectares located in Department of Choco, Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Atico Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atico Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.