Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Trading Down 2.2%

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSE:ACB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 2.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$1.32 and last traded at C$1.32. 1,769,948 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,445,469 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis from C$4.10 to C$1.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis to C$4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$2.50 to C$2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$3.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$2.53.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$428.12 million and a PE ratio of -0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.76, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aurora Cannabis ( TSE:ACB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$49.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$52.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada. It is also involved in the distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in the European Union (EU); distribution of wholesale medical cannabis in various international markets, including Australia, Caribbeans, South America, and Israel; and distribution and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) products in the United States (U.S.) market.

