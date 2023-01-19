Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Raised to Buy at Numis Securities

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Numis Securities to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a GBX 749 ($9.14) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 700 ($8.54) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.47) price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 596 ($7.27) to GBX 528 ($6.44) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 690 ($8.42) to GBX 635 ($7.75) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 646 ($7.88).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock traded up GBX 10.40 ($0.13) on Thursday, hitting GBX 577.20 ($7.04). 4,871,881 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,311,050. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 552.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 578.19. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 5.77 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 707.40 ($8.63). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,308.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

