Avalanche Price Hits $16.19 on Top Exchanges (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.09 billion and approximately $277.84 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avalanche coin can currently be bought for approximately $16.19 or 0.00076879 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00057099 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00024343 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004827 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 419,845,463 coins and its circulating supply is 314,439,473 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.