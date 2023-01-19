AVINOC Trading Up 9.9% Over Last Week (AVINOC)

AVINOC (AVINOC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One AVINOC token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001214 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. AVINOC has a total market capitalization of $99.40 million and $489,234.31 worth of AVINOC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, AVINOC has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AVINOC Token Profile

AVINOC’s genesis date was July 13th, 2018. AVINOC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 389,244,472 tokens. The official message board for AVINOC is medium.com/@avinoc_ico. The official website for AVINOC is avinoc.com. AVINOC’s official Twitter account is @avinocltd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AVINOC is https://reddit.com/r/avinoc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling AVINOC

According to CryptoCompare, “AVINOC network is a team of specialists dedicated to revolutionizing the entire aviation industry through the use of innovative business models and cutting-edge technologies. The goal is making daily business for the aviation industry much smoother, more efficient and absolutely safe. Revolutionary changes of processes and structures through tokenization & blockchain-driven ideas, being that the aviation industry has many feasible ways to use tokenazetion and blochaing for transactions, operations and assets: ticketing, airport and aircraft management, loyalty programs and other possible fields of application.”

