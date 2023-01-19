Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) One Day Volume Reaches $3.69 Million

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. One Baby Doge Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market capitalization of $171.24 million and $3.69 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Baby Doge Coin alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $290.17 or 0.01396963 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006849 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000211 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015772 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000556 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00033170 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $363.36 or 0.01749287 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000966 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin Profile

Baby Doge Coin is a token. It was first traded on June 1st, 2021. Baby Doge Coin’s total supply is 231,942,258,692,909,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,207,109,891,665,250 tokens. The official website for Baby Doge Coin is www.babydoge.com. Baby Doge Coin’s official Twitter account is @babydogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Baby Doge Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Baby Doge Coin has a current supply of 231,942,258,692,909,000 with 115,113,333,036,839,000 in circulation. The last known price of Baby Doge Coin is 0 USD and is up 4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $2,995,572.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.babydoge.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baby Doge Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baby Doge Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Baby Doge Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Baby Doge Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Baby Doge Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.