Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Bank First Co. (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st.

Bank First has raised its dividend by an average of 5.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Bank First has a payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank First to earn $6.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.6%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BFC opened at $79.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.91. Bank First has a 12-month low of $68.28 and a 12-month high of $99.83. The company has a market capitalization of $720.15 million, a PE ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Bank First ( NASDAQ:BFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. Bank First had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $32.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.60 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank First will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Bank First by 28.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 408,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,235,000 after acquiring an additional 91,207 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the first quarter valued at about $465,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Bank First by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,329,000 after buying an additional 3,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank First in the third quarter valued at about $245,000. 22.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bank First from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Bank First to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Bank First Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services to individual and business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, cash management accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, residential mortgages, consumer loans, credit cards, online banking, telephone banking, and mobile banking.

