Barclays PLC Cuts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,179,994 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,397,647 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.16% of Truist Financial worth $94,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,348 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,651,000 after acquiring an additional 170,239 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

NYSE TFC opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $40.01 and a 52-week high of $67.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

