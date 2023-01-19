Barclays PLC Grows Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 264.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,629,659 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,182,046 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.18% of International Business Machines worth $193,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.7% in the second quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IBM has been the subject of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of International Business Machines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

International Business Machines Price Performance

IBM stock opened at $140.41 on Thursday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $126.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.49, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $144.71 and a 200 day moving average of $135.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 481.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

