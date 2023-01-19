Barclays PLC Has $144.91 Million Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,709 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.29% of Lam Research worth $144,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 10.6% during the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 4.5% during the second quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $466.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.42. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $698.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $449.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 74.74% and a net margin of 26.96%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,971,154 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LRCX. Bank of America cut their price target on Lam Research from $460.00 to $405.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on Lam Research to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen cut their price target on Lam Research to $430.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Summit Insights upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.05.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

