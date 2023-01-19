Barclays PLC Sells 90,405 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90,405 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $126,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter worth about $373,371,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Booking by 3,557.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 142,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,870,000 after purchasing an additional 138,279 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter worth approximately $190,990,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the third quarter worth approximately $146,280,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6,440.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 83,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $136,386,000 after buying an additional 81,731 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Booking from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,050.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,434.46.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking Price Performance

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

BKNG opened at $2,296.45 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2,037.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,914.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,715.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.08 billion, a PE ratio of 37.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $49.40 by $3.63. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $37.70 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 95.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

