Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Short Interest Up 95.4% in December

Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 95.4% from the December 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Barratt Developments Price Performance

Barratt Developments stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The stock had a trading volume of 9,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,634. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Barratt Developments has a 12 month low of $7.00 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BTDPY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 380 ($4.64) to GBX 400 ($4.88) in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 835 ($10.19) to GBX 462 ($5.64) in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 449 ($5.48) to GBX 388 ($4.73) in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.67.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities, as well as undertakes mixed-use regeneration schemes; and develops retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties.

