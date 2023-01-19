Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Short Interest Down 35.3% in December

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the December 15th total of 51,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €100.00 ($108.70) to €95.00 ($103.26) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €90.00 ($97.83) to €95.00 ($103.26) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($103.26) to €80.00 ($86.96) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.40.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock traded down $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $32.65. The company had a trading volume of 64,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,701. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $36.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.08 and a 200-day moving average of $26.95.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke AG engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and motorcycles. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive, Motorcycles, Financial Services, and Other Entities. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells cars and off-road vehicles, under the following brands: BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce, as well as spare parts and accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.