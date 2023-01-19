Beldex Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $168.57 Million (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 18th. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a total market cap of $168.57 million and $2.32 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,525.66 or 0.07342457 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00076461 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00029364 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056378 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000345 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00023920 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000268 BTC.

About Beldex

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,913,712,352 coins and its circulating supply is 4,019,252,314 coins. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of Beldex exchange and Beldex wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

