Belrium 1-Day Volume Hits $87,633.41 (BEL)

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. One Belrium token can currently be bought for $4.67 or 0.00022452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Belrium has a total market capitalization of $6,892.19 billion and $87,633.41 worth of Belrium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Belrium has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Belrium Token Profile

Belrium (BEL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 17th, 2018. Belrium’s total supply is 22,742,000 tokens. Belrium’s official Twitter account is @belrium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Belrium’s official website is www.belrium.com.

Buying and Selling Belrium

According to CryptoCompare, “BELRIUM is a KYC Based Blockchain based on the fusion of two blockchains working independently.BELRIUM Blockchain is a public blockchain that anyone in the world can read, send transactions and expect to see them included if they are valid.KYC Blockchain is a fully private blockchain where write permissions are kept centralized with the organisation. Read permissions will be public via REST-based API.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belrium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belrium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belrium using one of the exchanges listed above.

