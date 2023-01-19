Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF) Short Interest Update

Biome Grow Inc. (OTCMKTS:BIOIF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, an increase of 43.3% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Biome Grow Price Performance

Shares of Biome Grow stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,613. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.01. Biome Grow has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.03.

Biome Grow Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Biome Grow Inc focuses on the cannabis business. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

