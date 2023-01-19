BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 52.5% from the December 15th total of 38,300 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of BVXV traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.82. The stock had a trading volume of 76,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,953. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its 200 day moving average is $8.77. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.37 and a 12-month high of $22.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.65.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) by 226.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 163,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,418 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.44% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious diseases and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

