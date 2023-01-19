Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) Stock Rating Lowered by Scotiabank

Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Scotiabank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on BIREF. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$14.75 price target for the company. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Birchcliff Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.03.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy ( OTCMKTS:BIREF Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $260.29 million for the quarter. Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 52.78% and a return on equity of 32.71%.

(Get Rating)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.