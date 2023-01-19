Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 0.5% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,640,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 6,794 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.05. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $58.00 and a 1-year high of $72.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

