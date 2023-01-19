Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC Has $6.07 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,370 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,654,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,253,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWO stock opened at $227.16 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $266.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $221.60 and a 200-day moving average of $222.08.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

