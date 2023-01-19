BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $44.75 Million

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Over the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 14.2% higher against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market capitalization of $140.65 million and approximately $44.75 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $20,815.30 or 1.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00039400 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004819 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017984 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00230906 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001011 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000100 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (CRYPTO:BTCA) is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,209,220 coins and its circulating supply is 6,757 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,209,220 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 21,291.52641891 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $44,744,132.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

