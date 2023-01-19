Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Hits Market Cap of $24.00 Million

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $24.00 million and approximately $74,712.26 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded up 17.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000620 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00236620 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00099407 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00056401 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004845 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00027082 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000369 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond uses blockchain and cryptocurrency technology to provide the world’s unbanked and underserved people with a currency they can access, trust, and use. As a fast, secure digital currency, Bitcoin Diamond aims to free the trapped capital, intellect, and creativity of the world’s emerging population.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

