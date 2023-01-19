BitTorrent-New (BTT) Market Cap Reaches $690.56 Million

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 19th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $690.56 million and $12.88 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009131 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000286 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004720 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004148 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004205 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000858 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001424 BTC.

BitTorrent-New is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 951,421,714,286,000 tokens. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 951,421,714,286,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000072 USD and is down -1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $17,885,051.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

