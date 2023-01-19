BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Short Interest Up 420.1% in December

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 175,800 shares, a growth of 420.1% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 4.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.8% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 642,714 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 133.5% in the third quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,263,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,125 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 115,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 225,824 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,440 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE BGY traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $5.33. 11,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,235. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.96. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 52-week low of $4.28 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a $0.0338 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide current income and current gains, with a secondary objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 13, 2007 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

