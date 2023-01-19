BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the December 15th total of 33,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $293,000. BBR Partners LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $147,000. Arnhold LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 72.1% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 52,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYN stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.31. 146,720 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,075. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $13.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.04.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.0355 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

